Andrew Landry shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry’s short game leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Andrew Landry gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Andrew Landry hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Landry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green eighth, Landry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Landry chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
