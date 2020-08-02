-
Adam Hadwin putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 71st at 8 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Adam Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Hadwin to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadwin chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hadwin at 1 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
