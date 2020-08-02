-
Abraham Ancer posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies No. 3 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Ancer finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tom Lewis, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Abraham Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Ancer had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
