Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
August 01, 2020
Highlights
Xander Schauffele birdies No. 3 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
At the 401-yard par-4 second, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Xander Schauffele at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Schauffele hit his 150 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
