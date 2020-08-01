In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Webb Simpson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Simpson finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Webb Simpson's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Simpson hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Simpson hit his 236 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Simpson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.