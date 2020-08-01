  • Webb Simpson rebounds from poor front in third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Webb Simpson makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson eagles No. 16 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Webb Simpson makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.