Viktor Hovland shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 13th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hovland stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hovland had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hovland hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Hovland got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Hovland went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.
