Victor Perez hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 63rd at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Perez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Perez's tee shot went 188 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Perez's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Perez's tee shot went 170 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Perez had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Perez's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Perez's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.