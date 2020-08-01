-
-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 64th at 4 over; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Byeong Hun An and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hatton his second shot was a drop and his approach went 84 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Hatton hit his 134 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hatton to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.