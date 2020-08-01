Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Duncan hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Duncan had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

Duncan hit his tee shot 283 yards to the fairway bunker on the 453-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Duncan's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Duncan's 190 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.