-
-
Tony Finau shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Tony Finau sinks a 41-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes a 41-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
Finau got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Finau hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Finau's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.