Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Fleetwood had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Fleetwood's tee shot went 174 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fleetwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.

Fleetwood had a fantastic chip-in on the 171-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 over for the round.