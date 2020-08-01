-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Fleetwood had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Fleetwood's tee shot went 174 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fleetwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.
Fleetwood had a fantastic chip-in on the 171-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 over for the round.
