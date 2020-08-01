Tom Lewis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lewis finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under, and Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Tom Lewis reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Tom Lewis at 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

Lewis missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Lewis had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Lewis's tee shot went 308 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 53 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lewis's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lewis had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lewis's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 8 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 9 under for the round.