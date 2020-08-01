In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Im finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Sungjae Im hit his 119 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Im hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

Im's tee shot went 302 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.