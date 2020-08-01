In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sung Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kang's tee shot went 171 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kang's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.