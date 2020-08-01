  • Sung Kang shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang's near-ace on No. 14 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.