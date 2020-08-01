Shaun Norris hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norris finished his day in 77th at 11 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Shaun Norris's tee shot went 133 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Norris had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Norris hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to even-par for the round.

Norris got a double bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Norris to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Norris chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Norris at 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Norris's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.