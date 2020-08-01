  • Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.