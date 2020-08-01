Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lowry had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Lowry hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Lowry missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lowry's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lowry to 3 under for the round.