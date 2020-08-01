-
Sergio Garcia shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia birdies No. 2 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sergio Garcia makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Garcia had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Garcia's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Garcia reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Garcia at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
