-
-
Sebastian Soderberg shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Sebastian Soderberg nearly aces No. 8 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sebastian Soderberg nearly holes his 168-yard tee shot, landing his ball inside 1 foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 8th hole.
Sebastian Soderberg hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Soderberg finished his round in 74th at 8 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Soderberg hit his tee shot 301 yards to the fairway bunker on the 472-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Soderberg to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Soderberg hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Soderberg to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Soderberg had a 224 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Soderberg to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.