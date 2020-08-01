-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 10 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
