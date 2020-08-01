Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Palmer's tee shot went 171 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Palmer had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.