Rory McIlroy shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 7 under.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
