Robert MacIntyre putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert MacIntyre hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Robert MacIntyre had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Robert MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
MacIntyre got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to even for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
