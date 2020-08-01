-
-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rickie Fowler makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day in 3rd at 10 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under.
At the par-5 third, Fowler chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fowler had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.