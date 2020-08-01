-
-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Brooks Koepka takes the solo lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka takes the lead by two shots over Rickie Fowler and Brendon Todd on Thursday.
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day in 78th at 13 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cabrera Bello had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Cabrera Bello had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 5 over for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.