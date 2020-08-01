Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mickelson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mickelson's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Mickelson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Mickelson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mickelson's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 5 under for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 4 under for the round.