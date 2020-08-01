In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Paul Casey hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Casey finished his day tied for 73rd at 8 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Paul Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Paul Casey to 1 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Casey's 111 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Casey had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Casey chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to even-par for the round.

Casey's tee shot went 298 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Casey's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Casey hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.