Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
Highlights
Patrick Reed sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 12th, Reed's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Reed hit his 75 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
Reed got a double bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Reed's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
