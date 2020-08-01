Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 47th at even par Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Cantlay's 120 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.