Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a 273 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
