Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thompson finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 4th at 10 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, Michael Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Michael Thompson to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Thompson's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

