-
-
Max Homa putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Max Homa birdies No. 3 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the par-5 third, Max Homa chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.