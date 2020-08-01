In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Matthew Wolff got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matthew Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff hit his tee at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Wolff hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wolff's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.