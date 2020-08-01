In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

Matthew Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.