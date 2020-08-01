Matt Wallace hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 70th at 6 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Wallace had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Wallace had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, Wallace missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wallace's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Wallace got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wallace to 3 over for the round.