-
-
Matt Kuchar putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Matt Kuchar birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Matt Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.