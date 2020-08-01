  • Matt Jones shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Jones sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 11 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.