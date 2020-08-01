-
Matt Jones shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 11 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Matt Jones hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Jones to even for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Jones's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jones had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Jones hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
