Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Marc Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Leishman hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.