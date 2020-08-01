  • Marc Leishman putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

