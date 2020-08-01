Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Hughes's tee shot went 185 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hughes had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.