-
-
Lucas Herbert shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lucas Herbert hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 4th at 10 under.
Herbert hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Herbert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Herbert to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Herbert's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.