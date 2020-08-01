  • Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

