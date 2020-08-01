-
-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Oosthuizen's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Oosthuizen got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.