In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Streelman tee shot went 170 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Streelman's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Streelman chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.