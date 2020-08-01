Kevin Na hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Na had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green eighth, Na suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

Na got a double bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to 3 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 4 over for the round.