In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 254 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Kisner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kisner's 130 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner his second shot went 22 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.