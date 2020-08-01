-
Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to even for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Bradley's his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Bradley had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
