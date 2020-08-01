In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day in 5th at 8 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Justin Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.

Thomas missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Thomas's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Thomas had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.