Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Spieth finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Jordan Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Spieth's 217 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.