Jon Rahm hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 67th at 5 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Rahm hit his 120 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Rahm's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.