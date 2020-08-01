In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 7th at 6 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Dahmen's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 7 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 5 under for the round.