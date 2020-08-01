Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's his second shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.