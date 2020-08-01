-
-
Jazz Janewattananond shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
Jazz Janewattananond hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Janewattananond hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Janewattananond missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Janewattananond had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 3 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.